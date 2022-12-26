Gauteng welcomes 223 Christmas babies

The Gauteng department of Health announced that 223 babies were born on Christmas day between midnight and midday in the province.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomoantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston South, to welcome two sets of twins and celebrate the birth of the other babies.

Academic hospitals delivered 30 babies, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital had 12 deliveries followed by Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital with eight deliveries.

Tertiary hospitals delivered a total of 31 babies. Tembisa Hospital delivered 23 and Kalafong had eight deliveries.

The final update will be released on Monday, said the department.

Nkomo-Ralehoko highlighted that parents should register birth certificates at Home Affairs offices, available at health facilities across Gauteng.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “The department wishes to extend its appreciation to healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly throughout the year ensuring that the people of Gauteng receive the best service when visiting health facilities.”

“Thank you for always making Christmas time cheerful and filled with love for mothers and their newborns. We wish all parents well and encourage mothers to opt for breastfeeding as it is essential and has many health benefits for their babies.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko concluded saying: “We urge parents to get their little ones immunised in order to protect them against infectious diseases. Immunisation is free and available at all government clinics and Community Healthcare Centres.”

