Geriatrics living with dementia being killed after being accused of witchcraft

Johannesburg- Senseless killings of geriatrics living with dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, has now propelled the Department of Social Development (DSD) to take a stand and create awareness around the condition.

The message they want to emphasise is that people living with the condition are not witches or practicing witchcraft.

In addressing World Alzheimer’s Day in Cacadu, Eastern Cape, last Tuesday, Deputy Minister of the DSD, Bogopane Zulu, stated that more will be done to educate caregivers to recognise symptoms when people, especially those in rural and remote villages, with limited access to healthcare, present with symptoms.

Register to view Exclusive Content Username Password E-mail Address First Name Last Name Province/State Age Please select your age 15-24 25-34 35-49 50+ I would like to subscribe to Sunday World Newsletter List I agree to the Terms & Conditions Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom