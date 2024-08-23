Germany rebuilds controversial church tower with Nazi ties

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier inaugurated the rebuilt tower of a church just outside Berlin, whose reconstruction has been controversial because of historic links with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

The Garrison Church in the city of Potsdam, west of Berlin, was the site of the first meeting of Germany’s parliament after the Nazi takeover of power on March 21, 1933.

An infamous photograph from the occasion shows Hitler, the recently proclaimed Reich chancellor. In it, Hitler is shaking hands with then-Reich President Paul von Hindenburg in front of the Garrison Church.

The meeting was convened at the Church days after a fire at the Reichstag, the seat of German parliament. The newly empowered Nazis blamed the fire on Communists and used the incident as the pretext for mass arrests and a crackdown on civic rights.

Symbol of democracy

In his speech on Thursday, Steinmeier proclaimed that the rebuilt church tower – and the troubled history of the site – could serve as a reminder and symbol of democracy.

“Let us work together to ensure that this place becomes something that it was not for long periods of its history. A place of democracy,” Steinmeier said at the opening ceremony. “That is the historical responsibility we have. And that is the task we all have here together as a society.”

The rebuilt tower will host an exhibition that takes a critical look at the building’s history. A viewing platform 57 metres high is expected to be an attraction for visitors.

“Landmark of terror”

About 100 protesters who’d opposed the project again gathered outside the church during Steinmeier’s speech. A demonstrator called the newly rebuilt tower a “landmark of terror” and symbol of militarism.

A banner held by protesters read: “Nazi church against the will of the citizens”.

The Garrison Church was built in 1735 to serve members of the Prussian military. It burned down, and was largely destroyed during World War II.

The remaining ruins of the church were demolished in 1968 by the communist East German government. Work on rebuilding the tower began in 2017. This after more than two decades of debate, with the exterior modelled on the original.

According to Steinmeier, the rebuilt tower calls on people to remember, to differentiate – but by no means to forget.

“We firmly oppose any attempt to deny German responsibility. To discredit our culture of remembrance as a cult of guilt. I deliberately say: we!”

Steinmeier is a long-time member of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). He has been a supporter of the controversial reconstruction project.

Project cost around €42 million ($47 million)

The Garrison Church Foundation, which is affiliated with the Protestant church, said the reconstruction of the tower cost around €42 million ($47 million). The majority of which came from the German government.

Construction is not quite complete. According to the foundation, a 30-metre-high dome will be added to the building in 2026. It will make the tower the tallest building in Potsdam. There are no plans to rebuild the nave.

The tower will open to the public for the first time on Friday.

dpa

