Get ready to meet The Real Housewives of Durban

Johannesburg – After bringing you two successful seasons in Johannesburg, The Real Housewives franchise will now have the extravagant lives, high fashion and successful business empires of Ethekwini’s queens on display when the popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Durban hits the small screens for its first season in January.

“Reality TV has become our most followed genre not only because it gives viewers authenticity and entertainment but resonates with their lived experiences as it gives them a glance into a world in which they aspire to live one day. Get ready to be blown away by the lavish lifestyle of the Durban wives,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The Real Housewives of Durban is set to keep viewers glued to their screens as these beautiful ladies open their doors to share their daily lives of conspicuous consumption and splendor, fashion accessories and expensive toys in their driveway.

Viewers will meet Kgomotso Ndungane, the wife of former Sharks and Springbok winger Odwa Ndungane. Based in Wildermere, Kgomotso runs a three-tier events company – a flower boutique, events equipment hiring and events creation. She will open up her world of hosting high profile guests with personalized gifts and bubbles from the Champagne region. Champagne darling!

Entertainment mogul Ayanda Ncwane, who is the widow to the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane, is also on the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban. Ayanda has since built a business empire through her artist management business and entertainment business that is said to be keeping Sfiso’s legacy alive. Her intriguing life and her high fashion sense is set to keep viewers glued to their screens.

Nonku Williams, a mother of three is a founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery and viewers will get to know more about her beyond her designer outfits and fashion accessories. Nonku is into construction, but she hardly talks about this venture on her social media platforms.

Viewers will also get to meet former actress, DJ and businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo, who through her company SSBO, imports about 25 international beauty products. Sorisha is a mother of two and she’s married to businessman Vivian Reddy.

The gorgeous Nonkanyiso Conco is a mother and runs her own Beauty Brand called ‘’LACONCO NATURALS’’. Nonkanyiso gets booked as a motivational speaker at business and women’s events as well as IsiZulu cultural events. She hosts and organizes women empowerment seminars as well as mentors’ young girls.

Ann-Toni Ludick runs her own events and marketing company, as well as a dance agency. Her dancers are hired for high-profile events around the city, and she also owns a salon called Annastethic and plans to franchise it in the next three years.

Don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of Durban on 1Magic, DStv channel 103, 29 January 2021 at 19:00pm.

The Real Housewives franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats.

