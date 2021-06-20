E-edition
GladAfrica Group stays out of relegation tiff

By Kgomotso Mokoena
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: General view of the GladAfrica Championship trophy during the GladAfrica Championship match between Ajax Cape Town and Mbombela United at Rand Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix)

Johannesburg – The GladAfrica Group, sponsors of the GladAfrica Championship, are taking a rather passively, meek stance as ugly court matters and appeals unfold in the relegation/ promotion battle.

The play-offs, to gain promotion to the elite PSL and for some to survive relegation, were called off twice this week.

Royal AM have launched a court appeal and wants to be reinstated as the league winners.

They do not want to participate in the play-offs, which were due to begin on Tuesday between Chippa United v Richards Bay FC.

Royal AM won the appeal and the games were stopped.

The PSL insisted the play-offs will restart on Thursday but Royal AM once again halted the proceedings.

GladAfrica Group said: “We will allow the current processes to run their logical course.”

