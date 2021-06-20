GladAfrica Group stays out of relegation tiff

Johannesburg – The GladAfrica Group, sponsors of the GladAfrica Championship, are taking a rather passively, meek stance as ugly court matters and appeals unfold in the relegation/ promotion battle.

The play-offs, to gain promotion to the elite PSL and for some to survive relegation, were called off twice this week.

Royal AM have launched a court appeal and wants to be reinstated as the league winners.

They do not want to participate in the play-offs, which were due to begin on Tuesday between Chippa United v Richards Bay FC.

Royal AM won the appeal and the games were stopped.

The PSL insisted the play-offs will restart on Thursday but Royal AM once again halted the proceedings.

GladAfrica Group said: “We will allow the current processes to run their logical course.”

