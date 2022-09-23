Gloomy heritage weekend ahead as loadshedding persists

South Africans are headed for a frustrating heritage weekend as Eskom announced on Friday that loadshedding will continue.

Braai stands will have to work overtime as loadshedding stage five continues until Saturday morning 5am. Stages four will kick in until Sunday morning, when it again changes to stage three until 5am on Monday.

The power utility said they foresee stage three loadshedding continuing for the rest of next week. It said the weekend loadshedding would be used to replenish the pump dam levels which have been utilised extensively over the last week.

