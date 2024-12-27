Godi questions Mahlobo’s sincerity on Bushbuckridge water

Former Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Themba Godi has questioned Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo’s Christmas promise to Bushbuckridge residents.

This week, Mahlobo vowed to address Bushbuckridge’s long-standing water issues.

During a virtual meeting held on December 23, Mahlobo addressed local leaders and other stakeholders. Among his plans were urgent promises to fix water issues in Violet Bank and Shatale.

Empty promises

These included deploying a dedicated water network operator and upgrading Shatale Water Treatment Works. They also included building water reticulation systems in Majembeni.

Godi, leader of the African People’s Convention (APC), is sceptical.

He believes the government’s urgency is driven by protests, not genuine care.

“The communities of Bushbuckridge have suffered water shortages for years,” Godi said.

“The municipality is incapable of solving the problem. Protests seem to be the only way to get attention. The Department of Water and Sanitation has failed to act.”

Godi’s activism in Bushbuckridge dates back decades. While with the PAC, he led efforts to move the area from Limpopo to Mpumalanga.

He argued that Limpopo’s government was failing the residents. His activism later led to the formation of the APC. As Scopa chair, Godi was known for holding the government accountable.

Accused ruling party of failing

Despite his long fight for change, Godi says the ANC has failed.

“Injaka Dam is in Bushbuckridge, yet water remains a crisis. The government’s approach lacks a comprehensive plan,” he said.

Mahlobo called the water crisis a top priority. He tasked a technical team to create a detailed plan.

“Reliable water supply is a fundamental right for our communities,” Mahlobo said.

Godi doubts these promises will bring real change.

“Without protests, there would be no task team,” he argued.

One of many socio-economic challenges

“The ANC has failed Bushbuckridge at all levels. Water is just one of many socio-economic challenges.”

Residents of Bushbuckridge remain hopeful but wary. Years of broken promises have left them sceptical of any new plans. They wait to see if Mahlobo’s words will lead to lasting action.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content