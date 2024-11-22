Godi questions MK’s unity approach ahead of historic conference

Former Scopa national chairperson and leader of the African People’s Convention (APC), Themba Godi, has raised concerns about the newly formed MK Party’s approach to building unity among leftist forces.

Speaking to Sunday World as the APC prepares to hold its historic 3rd National General Council (NGC) in Johannesburg this weekend, Godi said they do not see a reason to “collapse” their party into MK P.

This follows a Wednesday night interview on a mainstream broadcaster. In it, MK secretary-general Floyd Shivambu claimed that 10 smaller political parties have “collapsed” into MK.

Sustainability and vision of MK approach questioned

Godi has, however, questioned the sustainability and vision of such an approach.

Despite the APC’s long-standing commitment to the unity of African people and leftist movements, Godi cautioned against a rushed dissolution of parties.

“For a party with a firm ideology like the APC, a fundamental question arises. What are we joining, in terms of the ultimate vision and organisational culture?” Godi said.

“MK seems to talk about African unity in the context of parties disbanding to join it. That sounds hegemonistic and lacks seriousness. For us in the APC, that should be the aspiration, an end goal, and not the starting point.”

Godi acknowledged MKP’s efforts to call for unity. But he expressed reservations about the party’s organisational readiness.

“The MK Party won votes in the 2024 elections. And it is only now that they are in the process of building an organisation. For parties formed around individuals, it might be easy to simply disband into MKP. But for a party like the APC, there are still grey areas about what MKP really is.”

The APC’s 3rd NGC is set to take place at the Eureka House Hall from 23-24 November 2024. It will focus on assessing the state of the organisation. Also on reviewing the implementation of resolutions from the last congress.

Laments collapse of Progressive Caucus

Despite setbacks in the 2024 national elections, Godi maintains that the APC is growing steadily. Party cadres are breaking new ground in most provinces, he said.

“The temporary setback of the 2024 elections has not deterred us. We continue to build the APC and pursue our ultimate vision of an Africanist socialist democracy. Recognising the vital material, intellectual, and spiritual needs of the people,” said Godi.

“South Africa is the first country in Africa to be recolonised through elections. And through the active collaboration of the liberation party,” he added. He urged for stronger leftist voices to resist what he called the consolidation of capital’s grip on the country.

Godi’s critique extended to the EFF, which, at its 2nd Congress, resolved to unite leftist forces. But it but failed to implement a deliberate programme of action.

“The parliamentary Progressive Caucus seemed to have been a good starting point,” Godi said. He added that he had written to MK parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe to express the APC’s readiness to collaborate.

“Unfortunately, it looks like the idea of the Progressive Caucus has stalled, a victim of party politics. Another initiative on African unity fails.”

Despite these challenges, Godi reaffirmed the APC’s commitment. That of working with any party that advances the interests of the African people and the working class.

“As and when MK looks at unity beyond the narrow prism of hegemony, they will find a willing and principled partner in the APC,” he said.

Not a fan of the GNU

True to his political outlook, Godi took aim at South Africa’s political landscape. He described the ANC-DA coalition government as a “reactionary alliance”. One that has intensified the privatisation of state-owned enterprises and the export of raw resources. It is reversing some post-1994 gains, he said.

The APC’s NGC this weekend is expected to chart the party’s path forward. This with renewed emphasis on grassroots mobilisation and its vision for an Africanist socialist democracy.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content