Gordhan represented greed and corruption, says EFF

The EFF claims that because the late cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan destroyed state-owned businesses, it will not shed a tear for him.

The former cabinet minister was accused by the party of being an elitist, corrupt, and greedy person.

Leigh-Ann Mathys, national spokesperson for the EFF, brought up Gordhan’s time as minister of public enterprises.

According to her, Gordhan was the boss of state parastatals like SAA, Transnet, Denel, and Eskom.

Following a brief fight with cancer, the 75-year-old Gordhan passed away in the hospital early on Friday morning, according to Adrian Lackay, the spokesperson for the family.

Disintegration of state assets

“The EFF notes the death of Pravin Gordhan without any pretence of sorrow,” said Mathys.

“Gordhan was a man whose legacy is deeply intertwined with the destruction of our state-owned enterprises and the betrayal of the people of South Africa.

“We cannot mourn counter progressive forces that stood against the potential of building a successful, sovereign country that serves its people.

“Instead, we are reminded of the wreckage he leaves behind — wreckage that has ravaged the lives of ordinary South Africans.”

She continued: “In 2018, Gordhan was appointed minister of public enterprises under President Cyril Ramaphosa, a move that signalled his role in ‘cleaning up’ the very state-owned enterprises that would later deteriorate under his leadership.

“It is here, in his final public role, that Gordhan would preside over the disintegration of South Africa’s most critical state assets.

“Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism. His tenure as minister of public enterprises was a period of unparalleled disaster for every state-owned enterprise he touched.”

She claimed that under Gordhan’s direction, Eskom deteriorated into a shadow of its former self, sending the nation into an ongoing state of load shedding and devastating businesses and livelihoods around the country with blackouts.

Corrupt SAA/Takatso deal

“Transnet, which once facilitated the efficient movement of goods, is now in ruins, barely able to function,” she said.

“Denel, a proud defence company, was brought to its knees, while SAA, our national airline, was sold off in a corrupt deal that reeks of treason.

“The infamous SAA Takatso deal, which Gordhan orchestrated, remains one of the most scandalous examples of how he sold out our nation’s assets for private interests.

“The deal was inexplicable, underhanded, and deliberately designed to benefit a select few at the expense of the many.

“Even now, the full extent of its treachery has not been properly scrutinised because Gordhan, a man at the centre of corruption, evaded accountability at every turn.

“We will not shed a tear for the likes of Pravin Gordhan, nor will we celebrate the false

legacies created by his apologists.

“He will be remembered for his role in stifling the growth of our nation, destroying the hopes of millions, and enabling the collapse of our state entities.

“His death comes before he could face justice, but those left behind will continue to suffer the consequences of his betrayal as a minister of public enterprises.

“Gordhan’s legacy is one of failure, exploitation, and corruption. May we never allow

another Pravin Gordhan to rise again.”

Retired from active politics

Gordhan’s last portfolio in the cabinet was as public enterprises minister from 2018 to 2024, after serving two terms as finance minister from 2009 to 2014 and again from 2015 to 2017.

In addition, he was the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 to 2015.

From March 1999 to 2009, Gordhan, a qualified pharmacist, was the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.

He elected to retire from active politics after this year’s general elections in order to spend more time with his family.

Vanitha Raju, his wife, and his daughters Anisha and Priyesha survive him. Lackay said the Gordhan family has asked for privacy to grieve.

“The Gordhan family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time of grief,” said Lackay.

“Funeral arrangements and the details of a media briefing by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on behalf of the Gordhan family will be announced in due course.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content