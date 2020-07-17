Government on the hunt for substitute teachers at public schools

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged all unemployed teachers to register on the National Recruitment Database (NRD) for temporary employment as substitute educators in a public school.

The department in a statement said applicants must possess a teaching qualification, have no criminal record and be registered with the South African Council for Educators (SACE) to qualify.

“The length of the appointment will depend on the needs of the school you’re appointed in,” the department said.

“Your information will be made available to all provinces in which you choose to be employed,” the department added.

The DBE and teachers’ unions are currently at a stalemate over unions demands that schools be closed as COVID-19 cases and deaths show no signs of letting up. The department has so far scoffed at the request.

The DBE said application form is available on https://www.education.gov.za/resources/forms.aspx and it should be submitted to *protected email* with the copies of the academic record, qualification certificate and SACE certificate.

Kabelo Khumalo