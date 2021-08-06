Government pays tribute to communication pioneer Sidwell Medupe

Johannesburg – Government has expressed sadness at the untimely passing of one of its communication foot soldiers, Sidwell Medupe.

Medupe, aged 56, passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications.

He was the spokesperson and Head of Communication at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

Reflecting on Medupe’s stellar contribution, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General, Phumla Williams, said Medupe was a diligent and seasoned communicator of note.

“He became the source of content for members of the media and the public in general. Sidwell coached and motivated a number of young and upcoming communicators.

“He worked closely with the GCIS in communicating the work of his department. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“Sidwell was a true public servant, who understood the principles of Batho Pele. He went beyond the call of servicing members of the media. As his department was also responsible for providing support funding to small and medium size businesses, he served with dedication in providing members of the public with information on how to access these services,” Williams said.

In Medupe’s honour, Williams said government communicators will continue to spread the message that continues to urge the public to mask up, wash up and practise social distancing.

The vaccine registration system is open to allow people aged 35 and above to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination registration can be done in a number of ways:

Register on http://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/.

WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456.

Dial *134*832*ID number# if you don’t have internet access.

Call the toll-free number on 0800 029 999.

Visit your nearest vaccination site.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Sunday World