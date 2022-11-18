Grade 11 Mpumalanga learner found hanging in a classroom

The Mpumalanga department of education has sent its condolences to the school and family of a grade 11 learner who died allegedly by suicide.

The learner allegedly hanged himself inside a classroom on Thursday.

The department said in a statement that it learnt with shock about the suicide that took place at Kriel Hoërskool at Emalahleni local municipality.

“According to the information at the disposal of the department, the said learner allegedly hanged himself in the classroom storage area. The circumstances that led to this incident are unknown to the department,” it said.

The officials from the department visited the school on Friday to gather more information about the incident and to convey condolences to the school community. The department is also arranging counselling for learners and teachers.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author