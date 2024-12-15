Grammy winning sensation Tyla holds revellers spellbound

Yours in gossip has had quiet an eventful year, and what a better way than to end the year with meeting South Africa’s most loved superstar, Tyla. Shwa had the honour of seeing Tyla just before her two big shows last weekend. Gossip girl attended the exclusive Coke Studio Live Tyla Experience in Kramerville, Sandton.

The Tygas, as she refers to her fans, came out in numbers and Coke made sure to cater for everyone.

Talk about an international budget that was used extensively. One thing I noticed was that Tyla has fans from all age groups but the 2k’s all came out to play, drawing fashion sense from the grammy award winner herself.

Hosting the event was Thulani Way, not sure why they picked him because he is more of an amapiano type of guy, and he really wanted us to feel like we were at Konka, the famed highbrow Soweto pub.

The talented DJ Tshego kept the guests entertained while we waited for the superstar to arrive, what can we expect from you in the coming year my love, you cannot disappear and be forgotten.

I really hope that Rich Mnisi learned a thing or two about how events are supposed to be done. That event that you tried to do the week before left many disappointed, perhaps inviting the media was a really bad idea because it can expose you.

Not Shwa bumping into former Big Brother contestant Lexi van Niekerk who looked like she was alone at the event. Why did you not bring along your hubby, Mandla Hlatshwayo? We have not seen you guys out together at social events for a long time and your fans still love you guys no matter what the situation is.

Not Rachel Kolisi having the time of her life at the event as a VVIP, I guess that is what happens when you roll with the big boys and know the right people in the industry.

Shwa just wants to send Tyla a short message as we see out the year 2024. Baby girl, you did exceptionally well this year representing mzansi, you reminded us of the late Brenda Fassie and keep your head up high and shine like the bright star that you are. Do not get consumed by the life that Americans live and forget your African roots. Shwa loves you and would like to keep writing about you even in the next year. She cannot wait to see you back in the country for the additional show taking place in Pretoria.

