Grandson turns Modise’s house into heritage site

Tshepiso Modise, the leader of the biggest faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), which has fragmented into three groups, has turned the popular Modise home in Meadowlands, Soweto, into a heritage site.

Tshepiso officially unveiled the heritage site on July 24 at a low-key function attended by the church’s senior leaders and the City of Joburg officials, who mounted a blue plaque emblazoned with the history of the house and the IPHC founder, Frederick Modise.

The purpose of converting the home into a heritage site is to canonise Frederick, enhance tourism in Soweto, and document the history of South Africa’s third-largest church.

