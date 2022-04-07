Greyhound back in business after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions

Luxury intercity bus service Greyhound will be back on the road again next Wednesday ahead of a busy Easter season.

In February 2021, the company announced that it was shutting down after 37 years in operation. The bus service had endured financial constraints, for several years, which were later exacerbated by the implementation of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The company said on at the time: “As of 14 February 2021, Greyhound and Citiliner will be closing operations. Our services will be running up until 14 February 2021.

“It has been our pleasure connecting you across southern Africa for the past 37 years. Thank you to all our passengers for your continued support.”

Greyhound spokesperson Leslie Matthews said in a statement on Wednesday that the return of their buses came as lockdown restrictions had eased, thereby allowing efficient operation of travel and tourism services.

Matthews added that this is not only a business rescue, but an opportunity to create jobs in a time when the country is faced with a jobs bloodbath. Four thousand people lost their jobs when the company stopped operating.

“We are extremely happy to be back and fully operational, as this will allow passengers the opportunity to travel safely and in luxury again. Customers can look forward to travelling in our premium Greyhound Dreamliner to long-haul destinations,” he added.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, Deputy Minister of Transport, welcomed the return of Greyhound bus services. She said: “We are happy to welcome back Greyhound Coach Lines, one of the most well-known and trusted inter-provincial bus services.

“The return of the luxury liner is well-aligned with the ministry’s vision to get all transport forms fully operational at the highest standard.”

