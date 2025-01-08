Guard sheds more light on arrests at Mandela Houghton house

A security guard who works and lives at former President Nelson Mandela’s Houghton Estate house has detailed what happened on the property in the early hours of Wednesday morning when police arrested five people, including a grandchild of the former statesman.

On Wednesday, five suspects, including a grandchild of former President Nelson Mandela, were arrested in the late statesman’s former Houghton Estate house after a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm were found on the property.

The security guard, Johannes Cassanga, said he was woken up around 6:30am on Wednesday by shouting and screams from one of Mandela’s grandchildren, who lives on the property located on corner 4th Street and 12th Avenue.

The name of the Mandela grandchild is known to Sunday World and has been withheld because he is yet to appear in court.

“He was screaming and calling out my name,” said Cassanga.

Stolen Corolla found in the yard

He said the Mandela grandchild told him he went out on Tuesday evening with an e-hailing service vehicle and came back home in the early hours of Wednesday morning with an e-hailing service vehicle (Uber).

“I do not know where he went on Tuesday night. After he called out my name, I came down to see what was happening. I saw him (grandchild) and a white Toyota Corolla on the premises. Police were also there. I did not see him entering the house. I do not know how the people in the Toyota and the police entered the house,” said Cassanga.

Cassanga said he does not know who opened the gate for the people travelling in a white Toyota Corolla and the police.

He said he does not know the other four suspects who were arrested.

Cassanga said three of Mandela’s grandchildren live on the property, including the one who was arrested.

Tracking company passes information on stolen vehicle

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said on Wednesday morning officers from the department’s tactical response unit received information from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked earlier on Wednesday along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

Acting on this information, Fihla said officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former President Nelson Mandela.

Fihla said upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended five individuals: four males and one female.

He said a subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed firearm.

“Preliminary information suggests that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the four male suspects. It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild,” said Fihla.

Fihla said all five suspects have been arrested and will be detained at Norwood SAPS.

They will be facing charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Fihla said the victim of the hijacking is unharmed.

“It is with relief that we can confirm that the victim of the hijacking is safe and unharmed,” said Fihla.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the five suspects will be appearing at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The arrest of Mandela’s grandchild on Wednesday happens on the same day the ANC is celebrating its 113th birthday anniversary.

