Guest dies of a heart attack on MSC cruise to Mozambique

A guest who was travelling on the current global cruise liner MSC Musica South Africa, which was sailing from Durban to the Portuguese island of Mozambique, has died.

The news of the passenger’ death was confirmed by Thango Gombiza from MSC Cruises South Africa. This was prompted by other passengers speculating as to what had occurred on the ship.

Died from apparent heart attack

“MSC Cruises South Africa can confirm that on the 17th of January 2025 departure, a guest died. The guest, whose personal details cannot be disclosed in order to respect the privacy of the family, was travelling with their friend and passed away from an apparent heart attack.

“MSC Cruises sends its heartfelt condolences to the family. And it is providing all the necessary assistance and support needed at this time,” reads the statement.

Another death on the cruise ship being probed

In another matter, Hombisa Mafuduka from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape left home in January to work for MSC Cruises. She was declared dead on March 24 2022, while the cruise liner was returning to Durban from Mozambique.

Hombisa’s aunt, Lulama Mafuduka, said the family was told that Hombisa vomited blood, was taken to the hospital and resuscitated.

On the way back, she collapsed and unfortunately passed away, making them believe it was a natural death. They were also told a watertight door squeezed her.

Lulama also claimed that an autopsy was done without any of the family members present.

Family still seeking answers

According to media reports, MSC Cruises SA spokesperson Lebo Mavuso at the time said they were in close contact. The company provided support to the family, she said.

Mavuso also said they were hopeful that more light would be shed on the circumstances and cause of Hombisa’s untimely death.

MSC Cruises SA said they understand the family’s frustrations. However, they too wanted clarity on what happened as much as the family does.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content