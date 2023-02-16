Gungubele thanks rescue teams amid disruptive weather warning

Cabinet has sent its condolences to the families who lost loved ones in recent devastating floods that hit some parts of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said: “We thank our emergency and rescue services across the country who have worked tirelessly to save lives.

“Let us come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who are in desperate need of care and support.”

Earlier this week, the government declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive and coordinated response to the impact of floods in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West.

The cabinet urged people to stay indoors in cases of torrential rains and stormy weather and reminded people who reside in low-lying areas to take extra caution.

“People are cautioned not to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving floodwater or cross flooded roads, bridges and rivers. Cabinet urges members of the public to ensure that children are always safe from drowning during floods.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has issued an orange level-five weather warning that might affect parts of Gauteng on Thursday, especially the southern parts of the province.

“Yellow-level two warning for disruptive rain is expected for Mpumalanga and eastern parts of Limpopo for Thursday,” said the weather service.

