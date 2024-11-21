Hammanskraal has been left with no clean water — ex-mayor Brink

DA Tshwane caucus leader Cilliers Brink stated that Hammanskraal residents are still waiting for the City of Tshwane to clean the pipes and carry out repairs needed to deliver purified water from the Klipdrift plant.

He noted that this delay has left the community without clean tap water. Also with no clear timeline for when the work will be completed.

Brink added that the Department of Water and Sanitation confirmed that Magalies Water has completed the package plant. But the project is now stalled by the municipality.

Brink says he was about to complete the project when he was ousted

“This is extremely concerning. Since Tshwane had a comprehensive plan to meet its obligations in terms of the Klipdrift project when I left office.

“Mayor Nasiphi Moya, who is apparently travelling abroad, was not present on Saturday. She was to give an account of the work Tshwane still needs to do. Her MMC for Utility services, Frans Boshielo, was present. But he was unable to speak with any authority on the project,” said Brink.

He pointed out two major risks to the project. And he fingered the ANC-EFF coalition government and vested interests. These include individuals profiting from water tankers. He said all these people might prefer the project to fail.

When asked about the process to scour pipelines and make repairs, Moya neither denied or confirmed.

Mayor says all is on track

She highlighted that residents may have seen discoloured water stream from their taps in the past few days. This is intended to flush out old water stick in the system, Moya said.

She said this is part of the final stages of ensuring that the water streaming into households is safe and drinkable. And for now the discoloured water is unsafe for usage.

Moya refused to set a deadline to when this part of the project will be completed. The City will communicate to residents when the water has been tested. And also when the flushing of the system is completed, she said.

“This communication will take place after tests have been completed by Magalies Water. And after the flushing of the system is completed by the City of Tshwane. We understand the anxiety and anticipation that this development has caused,” said Moya.

