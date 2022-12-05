Hank’s Olde Irish restaurant shut after allegations of racism

The Hank’s Olde Irish restaurant in Cape Town trended for all the wrong reasons after a video of a white man accusing the restaurant management of blatant racism went viral on social media.

In the video, which surfaced on Sunday, a white man can be seen arguing with the owner of the restaurant about how his friend, a black person, was prohibited from entering the establishment unless he was accompanied by a white person.

According to the white man, the establishment has a racist reputation.

“You do not have a right to discriminate in this country, it is a crime. This is what happened, Thabiso came in here moments after Jordan came in, so your bouncer stopped him and said why are you going in? Who are you going in to?” the man can be heard arguing.

“You cannot come in here unaccompanied by a white person. If you come in here, I know what you like, you steal and cause trouble, this is what the bosses have told me. It is a crime in this country, do you know where you exist? You exist in South Africa where we have a deeply painful history of this.”

The owner of the restaurant said the business has been in operation for eight years, noting that there has never been an issue about racism.

The incident soon turned bloody when a fist fight broke out, leaving the young man with a bloodied nose.

The EFF in Western Cape stepped in, but only after the establishment had been closed.

“Unfortunately it was closed but we want racists to know that they have no place in this province and country,” posted the EFF on its social media platform.

Hank’s Olde Irish / Love Thy Neighbour turning people of colour away if they aren’t “accompanied by a white person”??? Surprise, surprise another racist watering hole… @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/nvRhzlcgep — nathannnnn (@Natenoged) December 3, 2022

