Harmony Gold hit by COVID-19

Positive COVID-19 cases in the mining industry continue to surge with Harmony Gold being the latest to report positive COVID-19 cases at its Kalgold mine, in Mafikeng, North West.

The company said in a statement, that two employees of a contractor at its Kalgold gold mine had tested positive for the deadly virus and that both individuals have been isolated and are receiving medical care.

Peter Steenkamp, CEO of Harmony, said that while mining at Kalgold has largely been suspended, the plant continues to operate and employees who have tested negative for COVID-19 have returned to work.

“Every effort is made at our mines to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus. We thank the Department of Health for its assistance with the testing at Kalgold and will only return to full production at the mine once it is safe to do so,” said Steenkamp.

Impala Platinum over the weekend temporarily suspended operations at its Marula mine in Limpopo Province after 19 its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo