Have a sip of Butternut coffee, a healthy alternative to coffee

A Bloemfontein-based entrepreneur, who established a healthy alternative to coffee, is revolutionising the agro-processing industry through her thriving business.

Chantelle de Bruyn, 34, is the owner of Buttercup Farmhouse. She registered the business in 2019 with initial plans to manufacture vegetable spices. The business is currently selling its signature Cucurbita Latte (vegetable coffee made from butternut).

She has plans to expand to produce supplement shakes, snack bars, vegetable ice cream, and a tea range. De Bruyn is equipped with product development skills acquired through a food science course.

She completed it through the United States (US) Embassy and Consulates in South Africa.

Upskilled herself for the project

The entrepreneur also completed the Raymond Ackerman Academy of Entrepreneurial Development Programme. She obtained this at the Johannesburg Business School.

“This skill has been instrumental in creating innovation and ensuring that the taste and health benefits of our products align with what our customers need through the value chain,” she explained.

De Bruyn has also partnered with the University of the Free State. The institution is assisting her with research and product development for her products.

Her business currently employs 11 workers, including four permanent and seven part-time employees. It hopes to create more job opportunities as it expands its product offering.

“Currently, you can buy the products at Food Lovers Market stores in the Western Cape, Centurion in Gauteng, and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal. Online orders will be available in November,” she said.

She also has plans to reach global consumers. And the business has received support from the Free State provincial government since its inception. She received a R50, 000 Grant from the National Development Agency (NYDA) to purchase its first equipment.

The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs also chipped in. It assisted the business to purchase additional equipment and allowed it to participate in various trade shows.

She added that it also receives support from global investors. These include interest from the African Women in Trade Group in Germany. They are exploring the opportunity to distribute the products in the UK and the US.

Accolades

Buttercup Farmhouse already has a few accolades under its belt. In 2022, it received an award for being the Top Youth Agro Processor. The award was from the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. In the same year, De Bruyn was crowned the best agro developer and most innovative business. This was through the Cwena awards. The business was also the Overall Winner in Business of the Year by Action Coach for 2021/2022.

Buttercup also won a business plan competition with the American Women Academy. This with its US Agency for International Development. Sponsored by the US Embassy in 2021, Buttercup won the Standard Bank Top Women Top 5 Award in 2022.

It also won the Most Innovative Business Award through the South African Awards in 2023. She was also the runner-up in the Forty over 40 Awards in 2022. And she won second place in the Seeds of Change competition in 2023.

“We have also gained recognition from the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York in 2023,” she explained.

Farming background

De Bruyn is also a small-scale farmer who specialises in crop production.

“I have always loved farming, it’s a vital part of my business. And I started farming in 2015 when the Agri-Parks were established in the Free State. I served on the executive committee, where I represented youth in agriculture.

“Today we grow crops like butternut that are essential to our vegetable coffee production. And we have partnered with external farmers to help us grow our butternuts. Farming allows us to maintain high-quality ingredients for our products,” she explained.

