Hawks, SSA roped in after potential breach in matric results

There may have been a breach in the 2024 matric results release, according to Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube.

During a media briefing on matric results in Johannesburg on Monday, Gwarube hinted that the final 2024 matric results might have been leaked.

She said the State Security Agency (SSA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) have been brought in to look into the possible breach.

The minister made the statement at the MTN Innovation Centre in Fairland, Randburg, where she was also hosting a ministerial breakfast session for 39 top-achieving students.

She was joined by Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, and the department’s director-general, Hubert Mweli.

Hawks, SSA are investigating

“48 hours ago, there was a potential breach in our information. What that means is that there are multiple steps in putting together the matric results,” Gwarube said.

“The breach seems to have happened at the tail end that pertains to the verified results already being finalised.

“The reason why we are making that distinction clear is because we are talking here about the results themselves. The results may have been leaked.

“I am not able to definitively say the results have been leaked because we have enlisted the services of the Hawks and State Security Agency to investigate. This [potential breach] is extremely serious.”

The department will evaluate its systems to see if they are sufficiently safe and secure.

Investigation at an advanced stage

According to Gwarube, the department will begin an investigation and implement consequence management if the breach originates from within the department.

If the hack is cybercrime, as they believe, the Hawks will look into it, she said, adding that the Hawks’ investigation is at an advanced stage.

Gwarube said that there are allegations that there is an online platform that is already selling authentic matric results to the pupils.

The minister will announce the 2024 matric pass rate at 6pm at the Mosaiek Church in Fairland, Randburg. The matriculation class of 2023 achieved an 82.9% pass rate.

