Healing ceremony to be held at Nkandla for Zuma’s ‘life-threatening’ medical emergency

By Ashley Lechman
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 05: President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, during at the 2014 Vodacom Durban July races at Greyville Racecourse on July 5, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Preparations are underway for a healing ceremony for the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma was set to appear at the Pietermaritzburg high court for his arms deal trial, however, on Friday Zuma was taken from prison to hospital and high court judge Piet Koen was advised he was too ill to attend court.

According to the report that was handed in, it said that Zuma had suffered a traumatic injury in November last year.

Because of numerous court appearances and incarceration, the ailment could not be treated. It has now been deemed a life-threatening “medical emergency” that could take up to six months to be dealt with.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation took to Twitter and said, “There are some disturbing matters in the public domain regarding health issues of H.E President Zuma, the conduct of the NPA representatives and reckless reportage by media. A full statement will be issued tonight.”

The full statement can be seen below: 

