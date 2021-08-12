Healing ceremony to be held at Nkandla for Zuma’s ‘life-threatening’ medical emergency

Johannesburg – Preparations are underway for a healing ceremony for the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma was set to appear at the Pietermaritzburg high court for his arms deal trial, however, on Friday Zuma was taken from prison to hospital and high court judge Piet Koen was advised he was too ill to attend court.

According to the report that was handed in, it said that Zuma had suffered a traumatic injury in November last year.

Because of numerous court appearances and incarceration, the ailment could not be treated. It has now been deemed a life-threatening “medical emergency” that could take up to six months to be dealt with.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation took to Twitter and said, “There are some disturbing matters in the public domain regarding health issues of H.E President Zuma, the conduct of the NPA representatives and reckless reportage by media. A full statement will be issued tonight.”

The full statement can be seen below:

The JG Zuma Foundation condemns the malicious and syndicated reportage in violation of the rights of H.E President Zuma. pic.twitter.com/fFNsCRkAnH — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 10, 2021

