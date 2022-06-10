Health department probes switching of babies at Durban hospital

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is investigating a case of two babies who were allegedly switched at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, Durban.

A 17-year-old mother from Umlazi was told by the nurses that her baby was mistakenly switched with another at the hospital’s nursery in April. They also revealed to her that the baby has since passed away.

The department said it was extremely saddened, noting that it had nothing to do with the allegations of the alleged switching of babies at the hospital.

“The matter is being treated with due care, sensitivity and respect, particularly because both parents involved are under the age of 18,” it said in a statement, adding that the matter is being investigated.

“Although the department is prohibited by law from publicly divulging confidential clinical information, hospital management is in regular contact with the affected families, and on hand to duly address any points of clarity.

“We can also point out that the hospital has offered counselling to both parties, but this was delayed due to their need to focus on their studies as they were busy with academic examinations.”

It further said DNA tests were conducted and communicated to both families. “On request by the mother of the deceased baby, we have conducted a second DNA test, the results of which are due on June 21 2022.”

The department added that the hospital delivers between 1 100 and 1 400 babies a month, the second-highest number in the country, and that it is among those hardest hit by the floods in April, which occurred around the same time as the alleged incident.

