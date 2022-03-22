Heartfelt tributes pour in for seasoned media practitioner Luzuko Koti

Condolences continue to pour in for former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter and Channel Africa business manager Luzuko Koti following his death on Monday.

His family released a statement confirming that Koti, 47, had succumbed to cancer.

“While it was our expressed wish to keep this private and make relevant pronouncement at the appropriate time, we believe it is in the best interest of the public to share that Luzuko lost a short and vigorously fought battle to cancer.

“He passed away at the Netcare Pretoria East health facility where he was receiving medical attention,” said Nontobeko Mabitsela, speaking on behalf of the family.

The passing of Koti, who also served as head of communications at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, sent shockwaves in the communications and broadcasting field.

Friends and colleagues described Koti as a true historian, a brilliant storyteller, and a lover of amaXhosa culture.

💔💔💔 Our hearts bleed as our country loses another outstanding talent. Heartfelt condolences to Luzuko Koti’s loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace #RIPLuzukoKoti➡️Former Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti dies https://t.co/uba1XNwT53 — Prof Thuli Madonsela #SocialJustice (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 22, 2022

Oh my word! 💔 Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 21, 2022

What do I say now LZK? You've broken our hearts Badela. Why you, & why now? Waze wayenza iNdaba Thibase. Strength & courage to all our community, colleagues, friends & family. Masilaleni ngenxeba noxa kulukhuni, kubuhlungu. This hurts so much💔. #LuzukoKoti 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Ex5eEFwabA — IG: Asanda.Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@IAmAsandaMagaqa) March 21, 2022

I have no words. What a magical human being. 💔💔💔 Go well brother @Luzukokoti pic.twitter.com/iRSbC6esdu — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) March 21, 2022

Tshibase,Mntungwa, Nonunu,Bhadela, Nogubela. Intliziyo yam ilihlwili,kufa ulutshaba,luphi na ulwamvila lwakho?. I'm really glad our paths crossed. Thank u for the motivation,ur time and attention. You've taught me that achieving success requires a lot of hard work.

Phumla💔💔😭 pic.twitter.com/kkzE15f93P — Nomonde Vakalisa (@nomonde_Vk) March 22, 2022

