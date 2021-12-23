REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Heartfelt tributes pours in for late HIV-activist Angie Diale

By Thomas Lethoba
The late Angie Diale. Photo: Supplied by Mzansi Magic

Johannesburg – Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late South African TV personality and HIV-activist Angie Diale, who died on Thursday, at the age of 55.

The late Diale, best known for her role as the resilient and intransigent activist, passed away at Tshepo Temba Hospital after she was treated for pneumonia.

According to a statement released by a family spokesperson, Angie complained about short illness before she was admitted to the hospital.

“She was complaining of shortness of breath and subsequently treated at Tshepo Temba Hospital yesterday and later transferred to Leratong Hospital where she sadly passed in the early hours of this morning.

The cause of death has been confirmed to be Pneumonia” read the statement.

Tributes for health and relationship counsellor, who presented Mzansi Magic’s Please Step In and Relate on SABC 1, continued to pour in since afternoon.

She is survived by her two children and a grandson.

Angie leaves behind her husband, mother and her eldest brother.

