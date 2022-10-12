Helen Joseph breast clinic not closed, assures Gauteng health

The department of health in Gauteng has denied rumours on social media that a prominent breast clinic stationed at Helen Joseph Hospital has been closed.

Kgomotso Mophulane, spokesperson for the department, said the rumours are causing unnecessary panic. As breast cancer and mental health awareness month is being commemorated, the department said in a statement on Wednesday that it has no intention to close the clinic.

“The department warns the public not to fall for such rumours and to desist from spreading such fake and unverified news, as this creates unnecessary tension and panic for the community and for people that are in need of the services we offer at the breast clinic,” said Mophulane.

“With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the department seeks to remind the public that the best tool to prevent cancer-related deaths is through screening and early detection.”

Mophulane further urged women to go for regular check-ups.

“Communities are encouraged to use various health facilities across the province that offer breast cancer services for regular check-ups and early diagnosis.

“It may consist of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery but with early detection, the cancer can be beaten. Treatment depends on the stage of cancer.”

Symptoms of breast cancer include a lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.

