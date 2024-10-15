Helen Joseph overtakes Florida Road as Durban entertainment hub

Helen Joseph, a street nestled neatly in Durban’s oldest suburb of Glenwood, is fast overtaking Florida Road as the prime entertainment destination of eThekwini metro. As Florida Road loses its lustre following the assassination of rapper AKA and other incidents, a new entertainment strip emerges.

The Helen Joseph Road vicinity is now home to an overflow of entertainment establishments and eateries. These offer unique hospitality experiences. But it has also become a go-to destination for yesteryear artists keen on reviving their music careers and new ones.

New hub for new musical talent, reviving old ones

Dj Dumile, born Dumile Donatus Kunene in KwaNdengezi, but raised in Umlazi, is the latest artist of the moment. His single called Izinga is dominating airplay on SABC’s UKhozi FM and various commercial radio stations in Durban. He first broke into the music scene in 2008, working with South Africa’s music legend Joe Nina real name Makhosini Xaba.

According to Kunene, Izinga speaks to an ordinary man on the street who has triumphed though trials and tribulations to make it in life.

“I’m amazed by the manner that people are receiving the single. It’s also enjoying a lot of airplay. Izinga celebrates the journey of success and blessings we receive every day. It calls for us to pause and reflect,” he told Sunday World.

Precinct now repurposed into array of outlets

Kunene, who is also a resident DJ at Empire Café on the same street, is also a versatile DJ. He is known for his explosive amapiano mix, commercial and deep house. The Dj is also a regular DJ on Gagasi FM. Empire has been at the heart of brewing new music and resuscitating artists who were once households names. These include Babes Wodumo, DJ Cndo, DJ Bongz and Danger of the Big Nuz fame.

The entertainment vicinity is surrounded by various higher learning campuses. These include the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Durban University of Technology. It was once home to up-and-coming middle class residential apartments. Many of the houses were repurposed into businesses. The whole 2km stretch of Helen Joseph was later transformed into an array of outlets. These include coffee shops, antique shops, restaurants, galleries and boutiques.

Leveraged from demise of Florida Road following tragic shootings

The establishment is also known as the Davenport precinct. It has leveraged from the bad publicity that Florida Road had received following the assassination of rapper AKA. Real name Kiernan Forbes, AKA was assassinated last year while outside the Wish Restaurant on Florida Road. The road was once considered the heart of the city’s nightlife.

His long time friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the crossfire. Police evidence pointed to AKA being the intended target of a hit. Since the incident, Florida Road’s popularity has dwindled. Tourists and revellers are now looking elsewhere for entertainment.

