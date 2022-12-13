Hendrik Potgieter road temporarily closed after collapsing

The City of Johannesburg has on Tuesday announced that Hendrik Potgieter Road near Raceworx KTM in Rooderpoort, has been closed temporarily.

This is after the road collapsed due to the ongoing flooding across the province.

“Hendrik Potgieter road near Raceworx KTM has been closed for traffic following the collapse of the road. This is a Provincial Road and Gautrans have secured the area and engineers are undertaking structural assessments. Gauteng Province Transport will provide updates,” read the statement.

AVOID : 🚨Road Closure 🚨 Hendrik Potgieter Road : Hendrik Potgieter road near Raceworx KTM has been closed for traffic following the collapse of the road #JoburgRoadSafety #SaferJoburg #JHBTraffic ^NB pic.twitter.com/2EBj1UQwhU — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 13, 2022

Mayor of Joburg Mpho Phalatse also announced that Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida, Roodepoort is closed due to floods. But she said: “the excavation progress is going well in order to try and alleviate the issues faced.”

The city has since advised that drivers should use alternative routes until further notice, pending updates from the Gauteng Province Transport.

