Tshegofatso Pule’s final days were riddled with threats

Johannesburg – Events leading up to the death of Tshegofatso Pule, was revealed in the Johannesburg High court on Thursday, 10 February.

Pule, who was brutally murdered – highly pregnant and found hanging on a tree almost two years ago, was living in fear for life as she received multiple threats from a woman connected to Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind her murder.

The court previously heard that the threats occurred on 25 May 2020.

The last witness brought by the State, police officer Aubrey Maimela, told the court that Pule’s last moments was miserable.

“Her final days were coupled with threats,” Maimela told the court.

Maimela testified that the relationship between Shoba and Pule was tense during her last days. Pule was murdered by the convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane , who revealed last year that Shoba ordered a hit.

Yesterday, Pule’s friend Tshepiso Tsita testified that the deceased indeed received life threats from an alleged woman, who told her to stay away from Shoba.

In the messages that were presented to the court, the woman had sent a text to Pule ordering her to leave her man.

“Woman to woman how do you feel sleeping with another woman’s man like that. You are the pits,” read one of the texts.

“Now that I spoke with my connects I know where you work . Not at MAC anymore. I’m coming to your workplace, keep disrespecting me wena.”

Pule responded to the text with: “Wena wahlanya” – meaning (You are crazy).

The evidence further showed that Pule lost control of her temper when she responded to a text saying “Shem you are really hurt babe, and I promise you if you carry on like this with me you really going to a mental institution and imagine how happy I am going to be with your “so cold man” once you gone. ”

The identity of the woman was not revealed.

Shoba’s lawyer, Advocate Norman Makhubela, didn’t object and didn’t cross-examine the witness.

Two other witnesses will be called next week.

The matter will be heard again on Monday, 14 February.

