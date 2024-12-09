High Court order endorses Queen Manyaku as the regent of Bapedi 

The Limpopo High Court has declared Manyaku Maria Thulare as the officially recognised acting queen of the Bapedi kingdom.

It has also ordered the government to restore the benefits and allowance attached to the office of the Bapedi kingship for the administration of the traditional affairs of the community.

In his judgement, which we have seen,Judge President Moletjie George Phatudi, has ordered the respondents, who include Limpopo Office of the Premier, Presidency and Ministry of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, to come to court on March 18 next year and show cause why the order should not be made final .

This should be done pending the outcome of Manyaku’s appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal against the previous judgement by Judge Ephraim Makgoba, which dethroned her.

“Pending the final determination of the appeal, which is before the Supreme Court of Appeal, Manyaku Maria Thulare is hereby declared as the acting queen of the Bapedi Kingdom,” Phatudi ruled on Tuesday.

Phatudi further added that the status quo that prevailed immediately before and after the granting of the court order by Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba on August 5, 2021, which recognised her as the regent, shall remain as the only legal position in relation to the leadership of the Bapedi kingdom or traditional community.

“Government parties should restore the benefits and allowance attached to the office of the Bapedi kingship for the administration of the traditional affairs of the community.

“The orders granted above shall be effective immediately pending the return date or the final determination of the appeal, which is pending before the Supreme Court of Appeal,” Phatudi said.

Manyaku was installed as acting queen three years ago following the death of her son Victor Thulare III,reportedly of Covid-19.After her appointment, she was challenged by her stepson Prince Morwamohube Ernest Thulare and his sister Thorometjana Debora Thulare in the high court in a bid to have her dethroned.

In October 2022 Makgoba ruled that Morwamohube was the rightful regent to assume the throne and ordered Manyaku to step down on the basis that her appointment was unlawful.

Makgoba ruled that Morwamohube’s identification as the acting king aligned with the cultural customs and long-established traditions of the Bapedi nation.

The matter was exacerbated by a group of chiefs in Sekhukhune, which had been agi-tating that the royal family should marry a candle wife to bear a legitimate heir to the throne.

Phatudi’s judgement this week echoed the August 2021 ruling by Ledwaba which decreed that Manyaku should remain the monarch of the Bapedi kingdom.

Royal family spokesperson Mampuru Sekoati said this week’s ruling recognising Ma-nyaku as regent marked a significant milestone. “Under the guidance of the queen, the royal family reaffirms its commitment to fostering collaboration and unity among all stakeholders, inclu-ding traditional leaders, community members and government entities.”

“The Bapedi kingdom is dedi-cated to building a strong and united nation that reflects the values of respect, cooperation, and progress.

“Ours is just to accept and make sure as a nation we unite behind her leadership.

“It is our wish that the entire nation rallies behind the leadership of her majesty because the unity of Bapedi nation is very important,” said Sekoati.

The Bapedi Royal Kingdom recently appointed former Limpopo premier Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi as the nation’s traditional prime minister in a development seen as an attempt to strengthen the nation’s administration.

Sunday World’s repeated attempts to reach Prince Morwamohube for comment were unsuccessful.

