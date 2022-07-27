High-speed chase ends in deadly shootout between police and robbers

Five members of the heavily armed gang of eight men lay dead on the road after an early-morning shootout with the police on the N2 highway near King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday.

This after a high-speed chase on the highway following a robbery at a mall in Empangeni, 157km north of Durban. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the chase involved security companies and other police units.

“The suspects opened fire on their pursuers and there was an exchange of gunfire,” he said, noting that the gang had earlier held up a security guard and broke into a shop at the mall.

“The suspects stole clothing and various other items before fleeing the scene [in two vehicles]. A security company in the area was notified which immediately alerted other role players and indicated that the suspects were travelling towards Durban,” said Naicker.

“Both vehicles lost control [during the chase] and overturned. Five suspects died in both vehicles and two others were found with serious injuries and transported to the hospital. The eighth suspect was arrested while trying to flee.”

Three firearms, house-breaking equipment and other exhibits were found in the getaway cars. “The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the province.”

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, rushed to the scene and congratulated the police and members of security companies for their bravery and determination in pursuing the armed gang.

While two suspects remain critical in the hospital, their arrested accomplice is expected in court soon to answer to charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author