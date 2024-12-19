High stakes to lead ANC in Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay

The race to lead the ANC regions in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay revolve around mayorship of the two metropolitan cities.

And with both conferences to lead the ANC in these regions happening in 2025, various factions have started lobbying internally.

While the campaigns to lead the ANC in these two strategic regions are barely at boiling point, there is already blood on the floor in the jostling for power.

Regional conferences

Nelson Mandela Bay is due to hold its regional conference in February next year. While Joburg is due anytime from June.

In Joburg, the past fortnight has been characterised by confusion about the status of Joburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye. The opposing faction led by regional chairman Dada Morero claimed he had been suspended. However, he insisted that he was not suspended.

The political ping-pong over Manganye’s standing is a precursor of the upcoming regional conference machinations.

This while in Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has fingered regional chairperson Babalwa Lobishe, It has called for the ANC to install a regional task team until conference convenes.

In Joburg, Morero, who is the current regional chairperson and mayor in the coalition government, is going for another term.

Hot contest in Joburg

He will be contested by his deputy Loyiso Masuku, who wants in on mayorship. She unsuccessfully tried to dribble Morero for mayorship this year.

Despite the contest in Joburg being mainly about the mayorship, it has broader and bigger implications at national level. This is where the two leaders are joined at the hip with national officials at Luthuli House.

Morero is a known ally of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. While Masuku is a personal friend and close confidante of Mbalula’s deputy Nomvula Mokonyane.

The Joburg region is crucial for its influence and dominance in the ANC in the province of Gauteng, which Mbalula and Mokonyane will need come 2027 national elective conference of the former liberation movement.

Dada a favourite in Joburg

“Dada (Morero) is a favourite because he has the SG in his corner. But they must be careful because Mama Action (Mokonyane) can put in a good fight and is no pushover,” said an ANC insider who is not authorised to speak to the media. They also have intimate knowledge about operations of both factions.

“Mbaks (Mbalula) cannot afford for Dada to lose because he is a long-term piece of the puzzle for Project 2027. Because they ultimately want Dada to lead Gauteng in 2026 before the national conference. But equally Loyiso (Masuku) is very important not only to Mama Action but to the ambitions of Paul (Mashatile). This in the context of the 2027 national conference.”

Another lobbyist said although Manganye was weak at the moment given his run-ins with the dominant faction, he might end up running for another term as regional secretary under Masuku. This is because he himself was aligned to Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, a strong ally of Mokonyane.

Manganye will be contested by Chris Vondo, who is running for the position under Morero’s slate.

Regional treasurer

Another contested position in the Joburg region will be that of the purse for regional treasurer. This will see incumbent Maxwell Nedzamba going toe-to-toe with Bonolo Ramokhele.

The national implications of the upcoming Joburg regional conference are because Mbalula is rumoured to be preparing to take on Mashatile for the ANC top job in 2027. This while Mokonyane is said to be plotting to become secretary-general or deputy president.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the contest is mainly about the mayorship, which is currently occupied by Babalwa Lobishe.

She is under pressure as a new faction has developed that is pushing for the name of Sabelo Nkuhlu. The latter is backed by the ANCYL in that region.

ANCYL in Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANCYL in the Bay has fired warning shots at Lobishe.

“ANC REC (regional executive committee), under the leadership of Lobishe, has been characterised by internal factional fights that have undermined the unity and cohesion of the organisation,” said the ANCYL in a statement.

“Equally, this unfortunate political tendency showed its ugly face during the national and provincial elections of the 29 May 2024. With dismal polling outcome in particular in the historical and traditional base of the movement.

“The ANCYL has no confidence in her leadership. And it is not in support of her desperate and dead campaign that is found in political posters as an illustration of cult, populism, individualism and anti revolutionary in nature, character and content.”