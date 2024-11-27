Hijacked buildings will be sold, leased for 99 years — KZN MEC

Martin Meyer, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for public works and infrastructure, is promising to rid Durban of derelict buildings that have been turned into safe havens for drug trade and undocumented foreign nationals.

He said at the top of his agenda was to bring Durban back to his glory days and attract new investments in infrastructure.

State spends millions on buildings it never uses

“The department is paying millions of rands for buildings it does not use. Some of these buildings are hijacked and we don’t make money out of them. There is no need to keep some of these buildings. We must sell them off,” he explained.

Meyer was quick to point out that his department was not selling all government assets. He said some will be leased out on a 99-year deal through partnerships with the private sector.

“The government must sell the assets it no longer needs. There are buildings that we should not be owning as a government, and they are draining the fiscus. Over R1.7-billion we pay for rates and taxes as the government, for empty buildings,” he explained.

Refurbishing of Victoria Embankment building

Meyer also announced that the department had struck an agreement with construction group Enza construction. The deal is to refurbish the iconic building standing tall on Victoria Embankment facing Durban’s harbour.

This project will come at a hefty cost of close to R1-billion. It will turn the 18, 000 square-metre building into a state-of-the art facility. Once complete, it will house various government departments as part of cost-cutting measures.

The building had been abandoned for 16 years, turning into an eyesore for the coastal city.

Deputy mayor of eThekwini metro Zandile Myeni commended the project. She said that the massive construction augurs well for the metro’s inner regeneration drive. Unused buildings would be released for collaboration between government and the private sector.

Bringing eThekwini back to its glory

“Since 2021, the city has released 57 properties for use by the private sector. And 50 more will be released in the financial year. We’re not theorists, we make things happen. Our ambition is to bring eThekwini back to where it belongs as South Africa’s investment capital,” she said.

Concerns have been raised following several raids conducted by police in the inner city. These led to the discovery of scores of hijacked buildings. Many of them housing illegal foreign nationals. Some are used as prostitution rings and drug dens.

