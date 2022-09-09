Hillary Gardee murder case postponed to September 16

Three men suspected of the murder of Hillary Gardee were joined by a fourth suspect when they appeared at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Friday.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Alberts Gama, and Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna face charges of murder, rape, and kidnapping of the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. The case was postponed to September 16.

Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the suspects appeared before the court to determine whether the trial will be heard in the high court.

Mkhatshwa was denied bail, Lukhele abandoned his bail application and Gama will appear on Wednesday next week to apply for bail.

Gardee’s body was found in a plantation in Sabie outside Mbombela four days after she went missing in the Nelspruit CBD where she had gone shopping with her adopted toddler.

Dear Hillary, Today marks 4 months since we discovered your body cold and pale. If we knew & we could have done more to protect you….Very sad & hurt indeed… pic.twitter.com/HmIp7TfZym — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) September 3, 2022

