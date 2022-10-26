Hillcrest cop charged with double murder remanded in custody

The murder case of Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, a cop stationed at Hillcrest police station in KwaZulu-Natal, was on Wednesday postponed to November 7 to allow the defence team time to hold consultations with witnesses.

Sikhakhane, 23, appeared briefly at the Pinetown magistrate’s court for a formal bail application.

It is alleged that the disgraced police officer killed two women from KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest. The cop was arrested after the women’s bodies were discovered on his property in Bothas Hill on Friday, October 14.

It is believed that the deceased women, Sthembile Ngobese, 24, and 18-year-old Enhle Majozi were both romantically involved with Sikhakhane.

Sikhakhane, who faces two counts of murder, was remanded in custody and his chances of getting bail hang by a thread after the state indicated that it will oppose his application.

RIP to Sthembile Ngobese, 24 she was the other victim😭#justiceForSthembile pic.twitter.com/IOicxBXpqu — Snegugu Ruleni (@RuleniSnegugu) October 18, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author