HIV Older men impregnating 12-year-olds

Girls as young as 12 driven by poverty are having sex with older men, falling pregnant and contracting HIV in alarming numbers in the rural district of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

Frustrated health workers said adding to an already dire situation is that parents are refusing to open cases of statutory rape against men who have sex with their children, with the belief they will benefit financially through lobola for the girls.

