Hlaudi asks ConCourt to rescind fee judgment

By Bongani Mdakane
Hlaudi versus SABC
Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the right to fair labour practices protects the success bonus he was paid by the SABC. / Gallo Images)

Controversial former SABC COO turned politician Hlaudi Motsoeneng has applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision that he repay the R11-million success fee to the public broadcaster.

The amount has ballooned to R18-million due to accumulated interest.

On September 18, the Constitutional Court denied Motsoeneng an opportunity to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal decision concerning the success fee, but this week he applied to have the judgment overturned.

