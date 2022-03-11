Hlaudi Motsoeneng: Tribunal to hear review application on R2.5m paid to legends

The Special Tribunal will on Monday hear the review application of Hlaudi Motsoeneng and others.

The tribunal said on its Twitter account on Friday that the Special Investigating Unit and the SABC seek to recover R2.5-million in royalties paid to some music legends.

Motsoeneng, the former chief operations officer at SABC, is opposing the application, and so are the other respondents.

The SA Music Legends previously filed the papers at the tribunal asking to join in support of Motsoeneng. The organisation argues that Motsoeneng should not be made to repay the money.

In the previous hearings preceding the review application, the applicants argued for the return of the funds, saying the decision was wrong. Motsoeneng argued at the time that the decision aimed to empower and boost financially the struggling musicians.

