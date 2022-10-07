Home Affairs announces drastic passport price increases

The Department of Home Affairs has increased the fee for travel documents by a whopping 50%.

The price for standard passports, which has been R400 for over a decade, has been increased to R600 from the start of November.

The 48-paged maxi passport will go rise R600 to R1 200 while emergency travel certificates remain unchanged at R140.

Any travel document issued outside the republic will also cost double the price, with standard passports increasing to R1 200 and maxi costing R2 400.

The department said the payable fees for lost, stolen or damaged travel documents will also cost double the price of the original fee.

The crew certificates, which are currently R350, have been hiked to R600.

