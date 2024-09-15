News

Hope that Zama Zama raid will restore town to glory

By Sunday World
Zama Zamas caught in an illegal mining operation.

When jobless residents of Pilgrims Rest tried to chase away illegal miners from their town, the men notoriously known as zama zamas came back heavily armed to protect their trade.

“Their guns are so powerful that even the police have been seen retreating,” a resident who did not want to be named told Sunday World.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today's Sunday World or subscribe to the paper's e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

