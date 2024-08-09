Horrors of substance abuse plague Mpumalanga schools

The scourge of substance abuse among adolescents and young adults in Mpumalanga schools has reached alarming levels, as revealed by a recent study.

The multi-institutional study was conducted by Tabeho Godfrey Mmethi and others. It highlights the pervasive and detrimental impact of drug and alcohol use on the youth in rural Mpumalanga.

The study was published in Behavioural Sciences, a medical journal. It focused on 402 adolescents and young adults (AYAs) aged between 14 and 23 years. They were from four public high schools in rural Mpumalanga.

Study from four schools found 45% active users

It found that 45% of the participants reported substance use in the last 12 months.

“Alcohol was the most commonly used substance (74%), followed by cigarettes (12%) and cannabis (11%),” the study reported.

Motivations behind substance use were varied. Many AYAs cited social influence, curiosity, a search for joy, and stress relief as primary reasons.

The study also identified significant negative health outcomes among users. These include hallucinations, sleeping disorders, body weakness, and dry mouths.

Analysis revealed that substance use was more likely in certain high schools, among grade 12 students. Also in communities where substances were readily available, and among AYAs involved in recreational activities.

The study stressed the urgent need for targeted prevention and intervention strategies to mitigate substance use. And on its adverse consequences in this vulnerable population.

DA gravely concerned

Trudie Grovè-Morgan, DA member in the provincial legislature in Mbombela, expressed grave concern over the findings.

“The youth of Mpumalanga are dying due to alcohol and drug abuse. This while we as government ignore it. Drugs and alcohol abuse has become a pandemic in Mpumalanga. More and more young people resort to drugs and alcohol,” she stated.

Grovè-Morgan called for stringent measures against drug dealers. She emphasised the need for enhanced search and seizure operations in schools. Along with better drug rehab programmes and inpatient treatment centres.

The DA member underscored the gravity of the situation by highlighting a problem in schools. Children as young as 12 are being approached by drug dealers both inside and outside school premises.

“We talk about creating jobs for the youth while we watch our children succumb to drugs. This government should invest more in search and seizing at schools. Also in drug rehab programmes and inpatient treatment centres,” Grovè-Morgan added.

In response, Community Safety, Security, and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie acknowledged the severity of the issue. He outlined the department’s efforts to combat it.

“We are at an advanced stage as a department, working with the police. And we have profiled and identified schools that we call hotspots. In no time we are going to pounce on those schools,” he said.

MEC details ongoing efforts to address problem

Macie highlighted recent successes, such as the arrest of a drug lord in Bushbuckridge Ward 9. It was part of their ongoing efforts to put criminals behind bars.

He also issued a stern warning to learners involved in drug-related activities. The MEC emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining safe learning environments.

“Our schools are designed as centres of teaching and learning. I am sending a very strong warning to learners who go to school not to learn but to harass other learners. [Those] bringing weapons and drugs in our schools. Stop drugging. You will get hurt,” Macie said.

