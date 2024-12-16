How a choice political heads navigated their challenges

In the corridors of South African governance in 2024, ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mixed masala government of national unity stand as vivid contrasts, each navigating the complex political landscape with their unique approaches. Some good, some bad.

Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie is Bheki Cele reincarnated: no camera roll or flashlight can miss his striking gap-toothed smile. What was he doing, sharing the stage with despicable characters such as Steve Hofmeyr to protest the Bela Act?

McKenzie has made some bold moves as minister of sports, arts and culture. He may be hailed as refreshing, but others may view him as hasty. McKenzie’s suspension of funding for “Mama” Joy Chauke raises questions about his understanding of sports culture and the role of passionate supporters like her. Individuals dedicated to uplifting the national spirit should not be cut off from support. The idea of donating government salaries to various causes may be admirable in theory, but it could be viewed as a publicity stunt. Rating: Caution

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has stamped her authority as minister in the Presidency, or should we say the “chief prefect” of the Union Buildings?

While some ministers quiver in the shadows, avoiding the spotlight, Ntshavheni charges ahead, microphone in hand, ready to enlighten – or perhaps dazzle us with the government’s latest proclamations. The clandestine zama zama miners know her wrath. “Smoke them out!” Ntshavheni declared with bravado.

She also has grand plans for the State Security Agency. Musanda, it’s where the ghosts of apartheid securocrats and ANC exiles linger like the last guests at a party that’s long since ended.

Ntshavheni is shaking things up, breaking the mould, and sending those relics packing. She doesn’t just tiptoe through the political tulips; she stomps through with military boots, leaving a trail of stunned onlookers and ruffled feathers in her wake. Whether you call it leadership or a bull in a china shop, one thing’s for sure: she’s not here to play nice. Rating: Hit

Thembi Simelane

Former justice minister Thembi Simelane dared to ask questions that ruffled the feathers of the country’s puppet masters. And it has been a spectacle. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a dazzling display of marionette maneuvering, removed her from the portfolio in an attempt to soothe the egos of those pulling the strings both within the ANC and beyond.

Simelane’s unceremonious exit wasn’t due to any flimsy allegations tied to the Gundo Wealth Solutions loan or that farcical lifestyle audit. This was about control – or rather, the lack thereof. The liberal interests that fancy themselves the puppeteers of South African politics couldn’t quite manipulate Simelane.

How inconvenient for them. But fear not, as the political drama is set to continue with Mmamoloko Kubayi stepping up to the plate. If Simelane was a tough nut to crack, brace yourselves for Kubayi.

In this vaudeville of political intrigue, Kubayi might soon find herself starring in a sequel, with her own set of fabricated “skeletons” in the closet. Rating: Hit

Siviwe Gwarube

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has rightfully faced a backlash from various educational unions. Firstly, the bilateral agreement with

Solidarity concerning the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act is a regressive step.

Of course, dialogue with diverse stakeholders can potentially introduce innovative approaches to persistent challenges in the education sector. Engaging with different groups can lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand.

But Gwarube failed to consult major unions like the Sadtu. A ministerial approach that seeks to balance the voices of various unions would have been more preferable. Furthermore, Gwarube’s absence at the ceremony for the signing of the Bela Bill into law was a slight against those in attendance. Rating: Miss

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the saviour of the light switch. He seems to have banished the dreaded spectre of loadshedding to the annals of history. But let’s pump the brakes for a moment and ask the question everyone’s avoiding: Did Ramokgopa genuinely slay the loadshedding dragon, or was the beast always man-made?

Maybe, just maybe, we were all pawns in a grand political chess game. Amid the applause and the accolades, let’s not overlook the persistent, pesky inconvenience of load reduction that still plagues the townships.

While some may bask in the glow of uninterrupted electricity, others remain in the shadows, still waiting for their turn in the light. Let the minister set his sights on 2025 as a year to see the end of load reduction. That’s if, of course, the powers that be allow him to succeed without any further theatrical setbacks. Rating: Hit

Dean Macpherson

Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson is the proverbial poster boy of white privilege. His apex educational qualification is a matric. He has no expertise in a specialised field other than being born with a silver spoon. Yet he is the poli-tical principal to Sihle Zikalala, who boasts a master’s degree in commerce.

Yep. Other than claiming easy victories and failing to credit his predecessors, McPherson’s initiatives seem laudable but his approach has potential shortcomings.

Macpherson’s characterisation of construction delays as “crime scenes” overlooks systemic issues such as inadequate planning, poor project management, and underfunding, which often contribute to these delays. Blaming contractors alone fails to address these root causes and presents a simplistic solution to a multifaceted problem. Rating: Miss

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content