How ex-Bafana, Arrows striker Alton Meiring was killed

Police have revealed new information on how former Bafana Bafana and Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Alton Meiring was stabbed to death last week.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Meiring, who was stabbed to death on September 29, was certified dead on arrival at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston.

He had been stabbed on the right side of his chest. Masondo said Meiring was attacked after demanding his tools back from the perpetrator.

He said the perpetrator handed himself over to the police, who are investigating a case of murder.

One of Meiring’s tenants in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, where he was staying, is said to have stabbed the Cape Town native to death. Meiring was 49 years old at the time of his fatal stabbing.

Pronounced dead upon arrival in hospital

“It is alleged that the deceased [Meiring] was at number 20 Paschandale Street in Germiston, and he went to the accused,” said Masondo.

“He demanded his tools from the accused, and it is alleged that the accused pushed him away from him as the accused was carrying a knife.

“The deceased was stabbed on his right side of the chest and was taken to Bertha Gxowa Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival. The accused handed himself over to the police.”

Masondo said the accused made his first court appearance at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Tuesday last week. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Phindi Mjonondwane, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said that she will respond to Sunday World’s inquiry about who the accused is and the charges he is facing once she has the information.

Her response will be added to the story once received.

A versatile player, Meiring represented both the South African junior national team and Bafana.

He played club football for the Cape Town Spurs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, Arrows, and Hellenic, among other Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams.

The retired football player was the coach of Lusa Africa Football Club at the time of his passing.

Messages of support

Last week, several PSL clubs sent messages of condolences to Meiring’s family after learning of his death.

Spurs wrote on their X account: “We are saddened by the loss of former Cape Town Spurs player and legend, Alton Meiring.

“We, at Cape Town Spurs, would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Meiring family.”

Magesi FC posted on Facebook: “Magesi FC is saddened by the loss of former Cape Town Spurs player and legend, Alton Meiring.

“We therefore would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Meiring family and Cape Town Spurs at large.”

