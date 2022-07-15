How to avoid and beat Mandela Month charity scams

Born on July 18 1918, the late former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday commemoration is just a few days away and there’s already a hive of activity in preparation of charity events to celebrate the day.

This happens every year in July, as South Africans are asked to spend time and money towards good causes. But there are the unscrupulous kind who use the occasion to scam other people.

Romy Heldsinger, CEO at Forgood, South Africa’s largest volunteering platform, advised that in choosing verified non-profit organisations and initiatives to support, South Africans can avoid less scrupulous causes and ensure they are making an actual impact on the lives of those in need.

“The impact of charity fraud is twofold – on the one hand, donors and volunteers are cheated of their time and money and are less likely to risk it again in the future. On the other, non-profit organisations and social initiatives lose out on money and skills they desperately need to continue functioning, which can have devastating long-term effects,” said Heldsinger.

“When checking the credibility of the charity, make sure that they provide proof that they are older than one year, such as a non-profit certificate, their latest tax compliance certificate from SARS [SA Revenue Service], and a public benefit organisation certificate.

“The first question to ask yourself when selecting a cause is whether it is servicing a real need. Instead of volunteering for an activity that will look good on your Instagram handle or give you an ego boost, ask whether the results of volunteering will actually end up helping people, animals or the environment in any real and meaningful way.”

Pointers to avoid being scammed:

Check the credentials of the organisation – Before making a donation or signing up to volunteer, ask to see the not-for-profit certificate, public benefit organisation certificate, and evidence of SA Revenue Service clearance. Keep track of their activity on social media – Non-profits that are actively making a difference will usually share their activities via their social media channels. This is a good way to see how they are using donations and ensure they are still active. Check if the site you’re considering donating money through is secure – To ensure your data and credit card info are safe, look out for URLs that begin with “https” instead of “http”. Additionally, make sure to use trusted payment gateways such as PayFast when making donations. Double-check the organisation’s name and URL – Scam websites and e-mail addresses may mimic an established, well-known charity – but if you look closely, you’ll spot that the name is slightly wrong.

“The generosity of South Africans has supported many amazing organisations and initiatives, from feeding underprivileged children or providing clean water for those affected by floods, to keeping rescued animals in shelters.

“By remaining vigilant, we can ensure that our donations go to the right causes and continue making a positive impact on the world around us.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author