Howe Instant Noodles under investigation after children die

Johannesburg – After the death of at least three children in the Eastern Cape, who ate instant noodles, the National Consumer Commission has finally revealed that the brand being investigated is Howe Instant Noodles supplied by Grandisync CC in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

In a statement, Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said based on information provided to the Commission by other regulators and the supplier.

The NCC has reasonable suspicion to believe that Grandisync CC supplied unsafe goods that posed a potential risk to the public.

Mabuza said that while the Commission is waiting for the lab results, the investigation would give clarity on the nature, causes, extent, and degree of the risk to the public.

“Consumer safety is at the heart of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA),” said Mabuza.

“Should our investigation reveal that indeed Gradisync CC contravened the provisions of the Act.

“We will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal for the imposition of an administrative fine of 10% of their total turnover or R1 000 000 (one million rands); whichever is the greater,” Mabuza added.

She said the Commission had faith that they would get to the bottom of this matter and those responsible will be held accountable.

