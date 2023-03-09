Subscriptions
News

HPCSA condemns Nehawu strike infringing on human rights

By Shona Buhr
The main entrance to the Helen Joseph Hospital was blocked with burning tyres as Nehawu members intensified their strike for better wages.

The Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has condemned the recent acts of violence and intimidation by an intensified on-going Nehawu strike, in the strongest terms. 

It stated that the provision of healthcare and access to facilities is a basic human right. 

The council said in a statement on Thursday that the strike is having a negative impact on healthcare services countrywide.

It appealed to the striking workers to exercise restraint and act within the confines of the law when voicing out their grievances.

Spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said: “Workers have the right to embark on a peaceful strike action without compromising the lives and well-being of healthcare workers, patients, and members of the public.”

HPCSA President Professor Simon Nemutandani said: “The Council strongly condemns the behaviour displayed by some of the striking workers as the continuation of such acts will severely affect the provision of healthcare services to the public.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.