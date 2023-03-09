HPCSA condemns Nehawu strike infringing on human rights

The Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has condemned the recent acts of violence and intimidation by an intensified on-going Nehawu strike, in the strongest terms.

It stated that the provision of healthcare and access to facilities is a basic human right.

The council said in a statement on Thursday that the strike is having a negative impact on healthcare services countrywide.

It appealed to the striking workers to exercise restraint and act within the confines of the law when voicing out their grievances.

Spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said: “Workers have the right to embark on a peaceful strike action without compromising the lives and well-being of healthcare workers, patients, and members of the public.”

HPCSA President Professor Simon Nemutandani said: “The Council strongly condemns the behaviour displayed by some of the striking workers as the continuation of such acts will severely affect the provision of healthcare services to the public.”

