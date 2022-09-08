HSRC appeals to communities to desist from spreading fake news

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), a body that advocates for the alleviation of poverty in South Africa, has called on members of the public to refrain from distributing and spreading false information about the organisation’s data collectors.

This after numerous false posts and voice messages that are circulating on social media platforms, especially in the Free State, claiming that the HSRC data collectors are defrauding and robbing communities.

HSRC’s acting CEO, professor Leickness Simbayi, assured the public that there is no truth in the circulating malicious messages, noting that the organisation always prioritises the safety of communities.

“We therefore encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the police or to verify the authenticity of HSRC fieldworkers with the organisation whenever they are in doubt,” said Simbayi.

“Our fieldworkers are often identifiable by their HSRC-marked bibs and identity cards. Their vehicles are also marked with various project logos on their doors. When our data collectors arrive at different households, they introduce themselves and provide an explanation for the purpose of their study.”

“Although participation in HSRC surveys is entirely voluntary, it is important that as many people living in South Africa as possible participate so that the data that is generated is accurate and constitutes a credible sample of the target population.

“The data will inform the country’s response to various issues such as HIV/Aids, Covid-19, food and nutrition security, and service delivery to ensure lives and livelihoods are continually protected and improved.”

