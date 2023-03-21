Human Rights Day is ANC’s distortion of history – PAC president

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) on Tuesday spoke against the manner in which the Sharpville/Langa Day, now known as Human Rights Day, is being commemorated.

Speaking to the media in Sharpville in the Vaal, PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso said: “The so-called government decided to change things [the name of this day] without consulting the PAC leadership at the time. In 1995, is when the day was changed to Human Rights Day.”

The history of Human Rights Day is rooted in the Sharpville massacre, which took place on March 21 1960, where 69 anti-apartheid protestors were killed by police.

More than 200 other protesters suffered serious injuries and humiliation at the hands of apartheid police.

Sharpeville, a township outside Vereeniging in the Vaal, is among many other black areas across the country who bear the scars of apartheid brutality.

The 1960 march in Sharpville was led by PAC leader Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, who urged his followers to burn their identity books, as he did himself, to challenge the might of the apartheid system.

In response, the apartheid police opened fire on peaceful protestors.

Nyhontso said: “What government has done is distortion of history. They say that ordinary citizens decided to march against pass laws with no mention of our [PAC] role.

“That is not the correct details of the day’s events. We want the day renamed to Sharpville Massacre and Langa Massacre, so that our children do not get wrong history lessons about the March 21 1960.”

On the 25th anniversary of the Sharpville Massacre, police in Langa, Western Cape opened fire on a group of people killing 35 and injuring more than 20.

PAC deputy president Victor Serakalala, who resides in Langa, told the media on Tuesday: “This day marks the beginning of nation-building. This day marks the beginning of a self-determined and self-reliant nation.”

He added that not much change has taken place in Langa.

“There are no signs of change in Langa. There are still divisions due to race. The services still go to those who are racially advantaged in this area.”

Nyhontso lambasted the government, saying loadshedding and unemployment form part of ANC government’s corruption.

“It is so unfortunate that those in leadership are corrupt. They come to Sharpville and Langa and make empty promises to our people.

“We are no longer in government, but we serve our people and look after those families who were affected by the 1960 massacre. We go to the graveyard annually [to honour them] and also have a prayer night in Sharpville.

“[All this while the] government keeps lying to our people that things will get better.”

